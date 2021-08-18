Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BGRY opened at $8.50 on Monday. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

