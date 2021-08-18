Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $571.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

