Raymond James Weighs in on IMV Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $126.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.52. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IMV by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

