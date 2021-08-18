EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EH opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -99.66 and a beta of 0.39. EHang has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48.

EH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EHang were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

