Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viomi Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

