SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $8,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 2,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,336,983 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

