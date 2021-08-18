KeyCorp Comments on OncoCyte Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

