Contrasting ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) & Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ASOS has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASOS and Bath & Body Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS 0 5 6 0 2.55 Bath & Body Works 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than ASOS.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 10.73% -137.83% 14.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASOS and Bath & Body Works’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS $4.22 billion 1.27 $143.99 million $1.62 33.09 Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.37 $844.00 million $3.46 17.10

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats ASOS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms. It is also involved in marketing staff employment and payment processing businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

