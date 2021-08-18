Analyzing Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shaw Communications and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications 0 4 4 0 2.50 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shaw Communications presently has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shaw Communications and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications 16.75% 15.06% 5.72% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Shaw Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shaw Communications and Troika Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications $3.79 billion 3.65 $513.04 million $0.99 29.27 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

