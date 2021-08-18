Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.75 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.29 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 27.64 $33.77 million $0.30 97.07

Shoals Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.21%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $40.42, suggesting a potential upside of 38.79%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57% Shoals Technologies Group N/A 21.44% 6.36%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

