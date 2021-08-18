Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Hold

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 582,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 209,164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

