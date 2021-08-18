Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.08. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

