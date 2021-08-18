British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Raised to GBX 618

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Barclays raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 521.20 ($6.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 510.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Simon Carter acquired 39,485 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 57,215 shares of company stock worth $29,041,298 over the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

