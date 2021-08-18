Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €23.36 ($27.48) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.96.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

