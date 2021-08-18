Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $2,025.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,800.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,754.13.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,869.61 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,642.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $384,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.