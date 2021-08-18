Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYLOF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $21.30 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

