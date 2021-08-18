Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Forma Therapeutics traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 232699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

