ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.36 ($42.77).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

