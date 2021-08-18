ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.36 ($42.77).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

