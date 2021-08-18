Ross Stores (ROST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

