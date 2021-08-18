KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Southern in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

