Glory Star New Media Group (GSMG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Glory Star New Media Group worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.