China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,401,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 21,983,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,399.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGRNF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. China Evergrande Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

