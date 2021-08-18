Pure Storage (PSTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2022 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

