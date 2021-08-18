Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.
Shares of VIRX opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.12 and a quick ratio of 21.12. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,348,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.
