Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.12 and a quick ratio of 21.12. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,348,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

