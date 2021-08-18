TD Securities Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $71.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE BAM opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

