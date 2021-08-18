US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.31.

ENB stock opened at C$48.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

