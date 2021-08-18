IMV Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMV. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

IMV stock opened at C$1.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The company has a market cap of C$160.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. IMV has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$6.66.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

