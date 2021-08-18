Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

SVC stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

