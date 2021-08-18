Savaria Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

TSE:SIS opened at C$20.18 on Monday. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

