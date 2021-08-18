SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Stock Price Down 8%

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.

About SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs.

