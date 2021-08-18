Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Shares Down 0.9%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 1,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

