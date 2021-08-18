ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Trading Down 8.2%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 1,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76.

About ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

