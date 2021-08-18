Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Down 0.2%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 5,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

