International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Shares Down 12.4%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 8,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

