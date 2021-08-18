Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $291.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Guild will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Guild during the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Guild by 33.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

