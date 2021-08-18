Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.56. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $17,955,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ferro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings.

