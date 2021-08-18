Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOSE. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,224,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $41,466,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $14,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $13,651,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

