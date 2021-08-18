Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,890 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

