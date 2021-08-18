Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 11.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 6,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 981,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $10,752,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.