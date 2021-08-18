MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. MAV Beauty Brands traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 25150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock has a market cap of C$111.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.35.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

