Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Head to Head Analysis

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and Cricut, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval AB (publ) 0 5 4 0 2.44 Cricut 1 2 2 0 2.20

Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 798.93%. Cricut has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than Cricut.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval AB (publ) 9.37% 12.63% 5.96% Cricut N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and Cricut’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.52 billion 3.82 $387.28 million $0.92 44.74 Cricut $959.03 million 6.27 $154.58 million N/A N/A

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Cricut.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats Cricut on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment is consist of decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

