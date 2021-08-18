Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 15.37 and last traded at 15.50. Approximately 22,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,928,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 29.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 21.65.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

