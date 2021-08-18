Head-To-Head Contrast: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Varonis Systems and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 1 16 0 2.94 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus target price of $66.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -31.88% -25.90% -10.98% MCX Technologies N/A -36.00% -27.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Varonis Systems and MCX Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $292.69 million 20.83 -$94.01 million ($0.85) -67.08 MCX Technologies $50,000.00 31.05 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats MCX Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

