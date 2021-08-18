TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TaskUs traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 8904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TASK. BTIG Research began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

