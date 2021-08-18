Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Mister Car Wash traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,493,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,347,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $4,947,156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $26,620,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $6,280,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

