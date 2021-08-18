African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in July

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AGGFF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. African Gold Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11.
About African Gold Group
Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.