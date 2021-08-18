African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in July

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGGFF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. African Gold Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

