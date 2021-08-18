TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22.

