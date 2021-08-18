Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 446,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition by 13,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 868,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VACQ opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60. Vector Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

