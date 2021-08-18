CM Life Sciences II Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd

CM Life Sciences II’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 23rd. CM Life Sciences II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:CMIIU opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. CM Life Sciences II has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the second quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CM Life Sciences II by 33.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth $128,000.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

