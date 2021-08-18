Barrington Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

